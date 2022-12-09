Last Chance to Get Free Shipping on These Award-Winning Translation Earbuds

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

These days, it's easier than ever for entrepreneurs to do international business. Whether you're trying to expand your product reach into a new country or you've just adopted a remote lifestyle, anyone can see the world while still getting paid today.

Mymanu

Traveling is a lot better when you know how to get around. As such, it's valuable to speak the language or have a translator. You're probably not going to hire somebody to travel with you, but you can get the Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds for a special discount (along with free shipping) as long as you order by December 8.

These innovative translation earbuds have been recognized by both the CES Innovation Awards and Red Dot Design Awards. The remarkable buds offer real-time speech-to-speech translation in 37 languages, allowing you to communicate instantly with more than two billion people around the world. The proprietary translation app, MyJuno, lets you speak or write in any supported language whether you're speaking to someone face-to-face or need to text with a person in another language. The clipboard shows all translations in text form and the app gives you a phrasebook to access frequently used phrases to help you wean yourself from the translation tools.

Best of all, with the dual-sided buttons, you can switch between listening to your favorite music, answering calls, reading texts and notifications, and getting real-time translation services via Bluetooth. The buds have various sizes of memory foam ear tips for supreme comfort and last for 30 hours on a charge.

See the world with a pair of earbuds that are truly optimized to help you navigate anywhere. From now through December 8, you can get the Mymanu CLIK S for 55% off $220 at just $99 along with free shipping that's guaranteed to arrive by the holidays.

