Increased prices are the top economic impact concern for 29% of small-business owners, according to NFIB. One good way of reducing that problem is to buy the business software you need at great discounts, and you have one last chance to do exactly that right now. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is available for just $24.97, but the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10.

One of the main reasons you'll want to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro while it's such a bargain is Copilot, the integrated Cortana replacement. It's powered by a customized GPT-4, so you're essentially getting a free premium edition of ChatGPT along with what is arguably the most advanced OS ever.

Ask Copilot questions and quickly get answers back. Use it to kickstart your writing workflow. Copilot's AI can generate images from your instructions and descriptions in Paint and work within Microsoft Edge from a sidebar. It also offers suggestions as you code, and it's integrated with GitHub and other team-centered networks. Open apps, enable Bluetooth, adjust volume, and so much more. You can even securely access your desktop remotely.

You can find Copilot in the Windows taskbar or, for quicker access, simply press the Windows logo key + C. If your Windows keyboard happens to have a Copilot key, you can use it to launch Copilot. You can even use voice commands by just clicking the mic button.

Windows 11 Pro has numerous built-in features, such as Microsoft Teams and Widgets. Touchscreen allows you to have an authentic computing experience entirely without a mouse or keyboard. Its convenient, user-friendly interface offers increased productivity with snap layouts, efficient voice typing, and extremely powerful search capabilities.

Security features include advanced antivirus defenses, biometrics login, BitLocker device encryption, encrypted authentication and more.

This is your last chance to get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $24.97 (reg. $199), on sale until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10.

