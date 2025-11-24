Lifetime Cybersecurity Training for Entrepreneurs Is Just $52.97 Through January 11

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to 90+ cybersecurity certification courses on topics like CISSP, GSEC, and ethical hacking for $52.97 (reg. $280). No subscriptions, no renewals. Pay once, learn forever. Sale ends January 11.

You don’t need to become a full-time security expert. But understanding the fundamentals of topics like threat assessment, compliance requirements, and vendor evaluation protects your business and helps you make smarter decisions when security issues arise.

This InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership gives you lifetime access to professional-grade training for less than the cost of a single college course.

What you’re getting

More than 90 self-paced courses covering 1,840 hours of content. That includes preparation for industry-recognized certifications like:

CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

(Certified Information Systems Security Professional) GSEC (Security Essentials)

(Security Essentials) CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor)

(Certified Information Systems Auditor) CISM (Certified Information Security Manager)

(Certified Information Security Manager) Complete Ethical Hacking Course

ISO 27001 ISMS Implementation Workshop

Build the security expertise your business needs without ongoing subscription costs.

You’ll also get frequently updated exam questions, access to private professional discussion groups, extra course materials, and one free career consulting session. All future course updates are included at no additional cost.

InfoSec4TC maintains a 4.8/5-star rating on Trustpilot and has trained over 1,710 professionals.

Who this is for

This membership works for:

Solo entrepreneurs managing customer data, payment systems, or proprietary business information who need to understand security fundamentals.

Business owners evaluating security vendors or implementing compliance requirements who want to ask informed questions and verify recommendations.

Professionals shifting careers into cybersecurity or IT roles where certifications open doors.

Anyone who prefers ownership over subscriptions. Pay once for lifetime access instead of recurring monthly training fees.

The value math

Individual CISSP prep courses often run $500-1,000. GSEC training typically costs $300-600. Ethical hacking courses alone can be $200+.

You’re getting access to all of them—plus 80+ additional courses and lifetime updates—for one payment of $52.97.

Limited-time pricing

This deal drops the regular $280 price to $52.97, but only through January 11.

For entrepreneurs who need practical security knowledge without long-term financial commitments, this is a straightforward value play.

Get the InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership: Cyber Security Training Lifetime Access for $52.97 (reg. $280) through January 11.

