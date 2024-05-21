This AI music generator promises to take you from prompt to song in just a few seconds.

Making music is difficult. That's why so many talented and struggling artists devote their lives to mastering the craft and creative pursuits that define musical production. If that's not your business, it can be hard to put the time or money into sourcing some tunes to help liven up your company's ad or social content. And now, in the age of AI, you don't have to.

For a limited time, you can get this lifetime subscription to Supermusic AI on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $323). This platform suggests that users are not required to have any skills to create original, catchy songs with it.

All you have to do is type in a prompt with lyrics or whatever ideas you have, and within minutes, Supermusic promises to craft a full, professionally produced track inspired by your prompt. It can generate original, human-sounding vocal tracks and even add in your own original lyrics. Check out the song samples to hear the quality for yourself.

For businesses that want to keep up in the age of content creation but lack the funds to hire working artists, this affordable lifetime deal offers an automated alternative. In the spirit of sharing, which would align with most business users' intentions using Supermusic, the platform makes sharing new songs on social easy with direct buttons and links.

It also lets you organize and curate your creations with playlists, profiles, and more.

Supermusic AI is rated 4.7/5 stars on the App Store.

