Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Help Cure All Diseases By the End of the Century In a note posted on Wednesday, the billion dollar CEO announced his intentions to assist in altering the course of human history.

By Dan Bova

Entrepreneur+ Black Friday Sale

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Facebook

Everything is coming up Zuckerberg! After sharing some truly incredible earnings numbers Wednesday ($5.38 billion in revenue! 1.65 billion active users!) the hoodied CEO posted a note making clear his intentions to make the world a better place.

"While helping to connect the world will always be the most important thing I do, there are more global challenges that I feel a responsibility to help solve — like helping to cure all diseases by the end of this century, upgrading our education system so it's personalized for each student, and protecting our environment from climate change," he wrote.

RELATED: Watch a Young Mark Zuckerberg Talk About This Crazy New Thing Called 'The Facebook'

Zuckerberg also announced a proposal from Facebook's board of directors to jumpstart the world healing, describing it in short: "I'll be able to keep founder control of Facebook so we can continue to build for the long term, and Priscilla and I will be able to give our money to fund important work sooner. Right now, there are amazing scientists, educators and doctors around the world doing incredible work. We want to help them make a bigger difference today, not 30 or 40 years down the road."

You can read the entire note from Mark Zuckerberg here.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

I've Spent 20 Years Studying Focus. Here's How I Use AI to Multiply My Time and Save 21 Weeks of Work a Year

AI is supposed to save time, but 77% of employees say it often costs more time due to all the editing it requires. Instead of helping, it can become a distraction. But don't worry — there's a better way.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

The Two Richest People in the World Are Fighting on Social Media Again

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk had a new, contentious exchange on X.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

Why Donald Trump's Business-First Policies Trump Harris' Consumer-Centric Approach

President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda is packed with policy moves encouraging investment to drive economic growth. The next Congress has a unique opportunity to support entrepreneurship and innovation, improving U.S. competitiveness with the rest of the world.

By Tom Wheelwright
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the Interest Rate Magic Number That Will Make the Market 'Go Ballistic'

Corcoran said she praying for lower interest rates and people are "tired of waiting."

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Build a Business That Will Sell: From Valuations to a Successful Exit

Join us for this free webinar and learn how to develop a business that buyers will find irresistible.

By Entrepreneur Events