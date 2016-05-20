Get All Access for $5/mo

McDonald's Japan Is Making French Fries With Gold -- Start Up Your Day Roundup Plus: Microsoft made a magic mirror that can read emotions.

By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tupungato | Shutterstock.com
McDonalds in Copenhagen.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Always prepared. Google filed a patent for sticky fly paper on self-driving cars. The paper would be used to spare pedestrians from further injury if they are struck by a vehicle.

Who's the fairest? Microsoft's made a "magic mirror" in Singapore that can read emotions.

Not so fast. After facing backlash over its trending news box, Facebook faces a lawsuit for scanning private messages.

Going international. Twitter is creating a data team in Singapore, its first outside of the states.

The golden arches. McDonald's Japan is making french fries with real gold. The prize will be given to one lucky customer.

Super charged. Starbucks is coming out with an $8 power lunch for those on the run.

Getting the point. This is how you can order your next Burger King meal through Facebook's messaging app.

Closing the void. A new study says children and choice of profession may have a lot to do with the gender pay gap.

Gearing up. Uber is test driving its new self-driving cars in Pittsburgh, Pa., in the coming weeks.

A helping hand. First school and tuition, now this CEO is paying for weddings, too.

Get in the game. Chromebooks have officially outsold Macbooks for the first time in the U.S.
Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.

Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

