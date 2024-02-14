Save Hundreds of Dollars on Cloud Storage This Presidents' Day Get a Presidents' Day deal on 20TB of cloud storage for less than $100.

By Entrepreneur Store

Every business accumulates files rapidly over the course of a week, month, or year. Your business needs a cloud storage solution that can support your rapid growth, not hamstring it. Lifetime subscriptions are valuable because they don't saddle your business with another monthly payment, and a lifetime subscription to 20TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage will give you ample storage space for your entire team.

During this Presidents' Day Sale, we're offering 20TB for just $89.97.

In addition to the enormous amount of storage space, Prism Drive prioritizes security and collaboration. All files are AES 256-bit and HTTPS encrypted during transfer and while at rest, and trash recovery lasts for 30 days, so if anyone on the team accidentally deletes a file, you can easily get it back.

Prism Drive offers support for an unlimited number of devices, so your team can easily access the organizational drive to upload files, get organized, and share both internally and externally. With shareable links, sending large files like videos, graphics, and audio files is incredibly easy. And if you're unsure which file is right, you can preview a wide range of file types directly in your browser without downloading the file to view it.

Verified user Alfonso Marks writes, "Great value and tech support was superb. I'd recommend them highly for your cloud needs."

Every business needs a high-quality cloud storage solution. With Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage, you only have to pay once to get one.

During our Presidents' Day Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to 20TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for just $89.97 (reg. $1,494) through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 19.

