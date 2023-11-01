Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A common misconception about entrepreneurship is that when you work for yourself, you'll never have to search for a job again. In fact, it's often the opposite. When you're self-employed as a contractor or freelance worker, you have to pitch yourself and your talents to bring in new clients. That means keeping a solid resume handy, and AI Resume Builder can help you do just that. We're offering it at an extra discount from November 1 to 9 as we gear up for Black Friday.

This tool combines an AI resume writer and an ATS-friendly resume builder in a single place. Drag-and-drop layouts make it easy to create an ATS-friendly resume within minutes that will beat the filters and ensure your resume rises to the top of the pile.

With easy toggles and enhanced design controls, you can change from one-column to two-column resumes, add colors, alter the spacing to fit more, and much more. AI Resume Builder makes it easy to create a custom resume that best represents you and your skills.

AI Resume Builder lets you build multiple resumes for different job profiles, add social links, and utilize the built-in AI engine to streamline resume reproduction.

AI Resume Builder has earned 127 upvotes on Product Hunt, and users love it. User Antoine Boudet writes, "A well-crafted resume can make a huge difference in securing a dream job, and it's clear that the Resume Builder is a valuable tool in this process."

Upgrade your resume with a bit of help from AI.

As we head into Black Friday, we're offering a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for the exclusive price of $32.97 (reg. $468) from November 1 to November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.