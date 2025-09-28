Save Time and Focus on Growing Your Business, Not Managing Emails With This $40 Service

Stay on top of your emails efficiently with Mail Backup X, now just $40 for life.

Famous entrepreneur Mark Cuban receives around 700 emails a day, according to Business Insider. If you’re managing a hefty inbox, you know how much time managing your emails can take. Mail Backup X aims to change that, offering a one-stop shop for backing up, archiving, and managing your emails.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $39.99 (reg. $179) with code SAVE20. But you’ll need to act fast — this deal ends October 5.

Take control of your inbox with Mail Backup X

As an entrepreneur, emails are your lifeline. From connecting with clients to corresponding with coworkers, they keep your business going. If you’re looking for a convenient way to stay on top of your inbox, this lifetime subscription to Mail Backup X’s Individual Edition can help.

Over 42,000 business and home users worldwide are already experiencing the joys of Mail Backup X. It works with major mail clients like Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Thunderbird, and Postbox, and mail services like Gmail, Outlook.com, Gmx.de, and other services that support IMAP protocol.

Easily back up your inbox with Mail Backup X, as it provides a mirror backup via cloud storage or a USB drive. If you encounter any issues, it can restore your inbox directly to the server account or a separate server account, or migrate your mail to a new account.

You can also archive correspondence, with the ability to search and view emails from the past. This archived content is highly compressed to save space. And Mail Backup X also makes sure everything is secured with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption.

Take charge of your inbox with a lifetime subscription to Mail Backup X’s Individual Edition, now just $39.99 (reg. $179) with code SAVE20 until October 5.

