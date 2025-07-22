Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nintey-seven percent of employees reported increased productivity after switching to Mac, according to a global survey by Jamf. If you haven't made the switch as an entrepreneur, now is the perfect time. Right now, you can get your hands on Apple's most powerful and portable laptop, the MacBook Pro, for just $439.97 (reg. $1,799).

Save big on a MacBook Pro that can keep up with your busy workload

Entrepreneurs need to be flexible, as they often work from anywhere. The MacBook Pro is a laptop that can keep up with your busy work life, featuring a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 2GHz base speed and 16GB of RAM ready to handle all your multitasking needs.

The 13.3-inch display features Apple's True Tone technology, which adjusts to your lighting and helps prevent eye strain. You'll also have access to 512GB of storage, so you can save important files locally.

Although the MacBook Pro packs plenty of power and storage, it remains super lightweight at just 3.1 pounds. It also comes packed with unique Apple features — like the Touch Bar, which is customizable and gives you access to convenient shortcuts.

This model also includes a Magic Keyboard that's comfortable to type on, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports for charging and connectivity. You won't need to charge it often, as a full charge will last you an impressive 10 hours.

Wondering why you're saving $1,359 on this powerful laptop? This MacBook Pro has a grade A refurbished status, which means it will arrive at your doorstep in near-mint condition, with virtually no signs of prior use, while you enjoy a deep discount.

Make the transition to Apple affordably with this MacBook Pro, now just $439.97 (reg. $1,799).

StackSocial prices subject to change.