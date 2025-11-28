Spend Less and Stay Productive with This MacBook Air for Less Than $250

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business in 2025 means keeping a close eye on spending. Hardware upgrades can quickly encroach on your budget, especially if you’re bringing on new team members, replacing old computers, or growing your freelance business. However, you don’t always need the latest model to get real work done. That’s why a Grade-A refurbished 13″ Apple MacBook Air, now available for $169.97 (reg. $999) through Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, is worth considering.

If most of your work involves email, spreadsheets, project dashboards, and online tools, you don’t need a computer that costs as much as your rent. This 2017 MacBook Air has enough power for everyday business tasks. With its Intel Core i5 (1.8GHz) processor and 8GB of RAM, you can manage team chats, cloud documents, CRM tabs, and video calls without slowing down.

The 13.3″ display is sharp enough to comfortably reference docs and presentations for long stretches, and the 128GB SSD keeps boot times and file access easy. For consultants, remote workers, and support roles, it’s more than sufficient.

Battery life is another plus, offering up to 12 hours on a single charge. That’s practical if you move between client meetings, coworking spaces, or travel often. Weighing about 2.96lbs, it’s a good choice for anyone who’s always on the go.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support are standard, and Intel HD Graphics 6000 handles streaming, casual creative work, and the occasional presentation smoothly. The 1440×900 display provides clear visuals and it works well for productivity.

Refurbished units vary in quality, but this one is classified as Grade A, meaning clean, fully tested, and close to new in appearance. It’s a smart way to stretch your hardware dollars while keeping your team equipped.

If you value reliability, portability, and a good price, this MacBook Air is a solid choice. For only $167.99 (reg. $999), it lets you invest more in growth, marketing, and your team instead of expensive hardware.

StackSocial prices subject to change.