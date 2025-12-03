Streamline a Lifetime of PDF Editing for Just $50

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A study by IDC discovered that knowledge workers spend nearly 30% of their time searching for and consolidating information across multiple documents. PDFs have long been essential for client proposals, contracts, invoices, and presentations, yet so frustrating to work with. Fortunately, you can now ditch those expensive Adobe subscriptions or clunky workarounds and enjoy professional PDF tools that work on all your devices with MobiPDF. Best of all, a lifetime subscription is currently available to new users for only $49.99.

Edit PDFs like you’re working in Word

MobiPDF brings the familiar ease of Word editing to your PDF workflow. Modify text, adjust fonts and insert or rotate images without wrestling with rigid formatting. Need to reorganize a proposal? The built-in preview mode lets you combine multiple PDFs or images into one file, split or extract specific pages and rearrange content with drag-and-drop simplicity. If you’re regularly customizing contracts or updating client deliverables, this eliminates the back-and-forth of requesting edits from designers or paying for document revisions.

The conversion tools transform PDFs into editable Office docs or high-quality images while preserving your formatting, layout and style. If a PDF contract needs substantial revisions, simply convert it to Word and make the changes with no loss of quality or formatting headaches.

Work from anywhere with mobile editing

The MobiPDF app for Android and iOS means you can review and edit PDF docs between meetings, during travel, or while working remotely. Add comments and annotations to vendor proposals from your phone or quickly sign and return time-sensitive agreements without scrambling for a desktop. This type of mobility is crucial if you’re running a business that doesn’t pause due to your location.

The interface is straightforward enough for first-time users but powerful enough to handle complex document management tasks that arise in all growing businesses. It’s no wonder that verified purchasers have rated the program five stars, such as Goeren Heindel, who notes: “This program is easy to install. It works with very convenient functions. Overall the best PDF editing program I have found so far.”

