Those looking to change career paths should consider becoming an IT professional. Why? The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the field's average growth is far higher than other occupations, and the median wage was more than double. There's also a vast range of positions — from support specialists to administrators to project managers — and not all require a degree.

Instead, many professionals earn CompTIA certifications by passing rigorous testing. If this sounds intriguing, you may need some help passing those exams. This 15-course bundle covers 12 certifications with 262+ hours of content, all for $79.99 (reg. $585).

Expert-crafted CompTIA prep courses.

These courses were created by IDUNOVA, an official CompTIA partner with more than 20 years spent providing IT education. While these courses can help you prepare for the CompTIA certification exams, you may also need relevant experience or a formal degree to land certain positions.

Wide-ranging, lucrative career opportunities.

Take a look at some of the careers you could achieve with each course and corresponding certification:

  • CompTIA Fundamentals+: IT support specialist
  • CompTIA A+ Core 1 and 2: Computer technician or help desk support
  • CompTIA Network+: Network administrator
  • CompTIA Server+: Server administrator
  • CompTIA Linux+: Linux system administrator
  • CompTIA Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+: Cloud specialist
  • Project+: Project manager
  • CompTIA PenTest: Penetration tester
  • CompTIA CySA+: Cybersecurity analyst
  • CompTIA Security+: Network security administrator
  • CompTIA CASP+: Enterprise security architect

Some of these, such as Fundemantals+ and A+, are prerequisites for more specialized certifications, which may be a good starting point for beginners. However, you should, of course, cater your learning path to your goals.

Take the first step toward a new career or promotion with this 15-course Complete 2024 CompTIA Certification Training Super Bundle for $79.99 (reg. $585).

