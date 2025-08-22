Take Your Entrepreneurial Workflow to the Next Level With This E-Degree in AI Learn how to make AI work for you with this $20 e-degree.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

A survey by the Chartered Management Institute discovered that seven in 10 managers are taking their questions to an AI service before asking a superior. As an entrepreneur, you often don't even have the option to ask another person your questions. That means it's more important than ever to get comfortable with artificial intelligence.

If you've been looking for a convenient way to learn how to use ChatGPT and AI to your advantage, the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help. It provides 25 hours of instruction for just $19.97 (reg. $790) now through September 7.

Learn practical AI skills to improve your workflow with these online courses

Learn the ins and outs of artificial intelligence from the comfort of home thanks to the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree. This comprehensive bundle of 12 courses is packed with 25 hours of content that gets you acquainted with artificial intelligence so you can use it to your advantage as an entrepreneur.

Eduonix Learning Solutions, a team of professionals well-versed in tech training, serves as your instructors in each of these informative courses. They cover practical, real-world applications of ChatGPT that can be customized and adapted to different industries, so you can start working with AI in your day-to-day work life.

Learn to streamline your work processes with smart automation, and discover how ChatGPT can improve your communication and data visualization. With this instruction, you'll figure out how to push the boundaries of what AI can do within your own unique field, both now and in the future.

Discover how AI can work for you with this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree, available now for just $19.97 (reg. $790) until September 7.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs for Older Adults (With the Least Physical Labor), According to a New Report

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius found jobs with the highest representation of older adults — and the highest pay.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

This Trillion-Dollar Industry Is Where You Need to Look For Your Next Investment — Here's Why

The next trillion-dollar industry won't be social media, crypto or even AI. It will be longevity — the business of extending not just how we live, but how well we live. And the leaders who understand this now will own the future.

By Rejna Alaaldin
Buying / Investing in Business

From a $120M Acquisition to a $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business Solutions

Take Your Entrepreneurial Workflow to the Next Level With This E-Degree in AI

Learn how to make AI work for you with this $20 e-degree.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

A Big 4 Firm Is Cutting Back on Entry-Level Hiring, According to a Leaked Slideshow

PwC's acceptance rate is already notoriously low, hovering around 5% for internships and 2.5% for full-time roles.

By Sherin Shibu