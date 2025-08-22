Take Your Entrepreneurial Workflow to the Next Level With This E-Degree in AI

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A survey by the Chartered Management Institute discovered that seven in 10 managers are taking their questions to an AI service before asking a superior. As an entrepreneur, you often don't even have the option to ask another person your questions. That means it's more important than ever to get comfortable with artificial intelligence.

If you've been looking for a convenient way to learn how to use ChatGPT and AI to your advantage, the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help. It provides 25 hours of instruction for just $19.97 (reg. $790) now through September 7.

Learn practical AI skills to improve your workflow with these online courses

Learn the ins and outs of artificial intelligence from the comfort of home thanks to the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree. This comprehensive bundle of 12 courses is packed with 25 hours of content that gets you acquainted with artificial intelligence so you can use it to your advantage as an entrepreneur.

Eduonix Learning Solutions, a team of professionals well-versed in tech training, serves as your instructors in each of these informative courses. They cover practical, real-world applications of ChatGPT that can be customized and adapted to different industries, so you can start working with AI in your day-to-day work life.

Learn to streamline your work processes with smart automation, and discover how ChatGPT can improve your communication and data visualization. With this instruction, you'll figure out how to push the boundaries of what AI can do within your own unique field, both now and in the future.

