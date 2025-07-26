They May Look Mundane, But They Distract Employees, Compromise Security, and Slow Your Internet How more business owners have started using this $15 ad blocker to protect themselves.

By Entrepreneur Store

Online security and a clean browsing experience are essential for business owners, especially when work and family life share the same devices. If constant ads, pop-ups, and hidden trackers are slowing you down or putting your data at risk, the AdGuard Family Plan has a practical solution, and it's only $15.97 right now (normally $169.99).

What does AdGuard do?

AdGuard removes ads across websites and apps, filters out pop-ups and autoplay videos, and helps pages load faster. That means fewer distractions when you're trying to stay focused and more protection from sneaky scripts that collect your data.

It also offers a strong privacy layer. AdGuard hides your activity from trackers and analytic tools, reducing the risk of data being collected and sold without your knowledge. On top of that, it includes protection from malware and phishing sites, which helps safeguard your personal and business information.

The family plan supports up to nine devices, making it a good fit for households or offices where phones, tablets, and computers are all in play. AdGuard also includes content filters so you can block adult content and restrict access to inappropriate sites, all from the same dashboard.

AdGuard works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It syncs across your devices and runs quietly in the background. One purchase gives you lifetime access with regular updates, so there are no subscription fees to worry about.

Use code FAMPLAN to get an AdGuard Lifetime Family Plan on sale for $15.97.

Sale ends soon.

