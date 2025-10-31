This $10 Windows 11 Pro Upgrade Will Keep Your Systems Secure and Compliant

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business on outdated tech can slow everything down—from juggling spreadsheets to handling client presentations. But before you shell out for new machines, here’s a smarter move: upgrade to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 (MSRP $199).

This operating system (OS) upgrade can breathe new life into your existing hardware, while providing access to the latest tools designed for modern work.

Why business leaders should care

Windows 11 Pro isn’t just a little refresh. It was designed with professionals in mind. Think of features like Snap Layouts and multiple desktops, which help you organize your workflow when you’re bouncing between accounting, marketing decks, and Zoom calls. Security gets a serious boost, too, with BitLocker encryption, Smart App Control, and biometrics logins—critical if your business handles sensitive data.

And if you’re still using Windows 10, support has officially ended, so upgrading soon is important.

But the real game-changer? Copilot, the AI assistant built right into Windows 11 Pro. Business owners and team leaders can use it to:

Summarize long documents before a meeting

Generate quick email drafts to clients

Pull insights from spreadsheets without getting lost in formulas

Adjust system settings hands-free while presenting

In short, it’s like having a digital assistant ready to save you time every single day.

Many people assume laggy performance means it’s time to buy new hardware. But often, installing a modern OS like Windows 11 Pro can keep your existing setup running smoothly for years to come.

At just $9.97 (MSRP $199), Windows 11 Pro is an investment that pays for itself almost instantly.

