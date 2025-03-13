This App Serves as Your Project Managing Assistant for Just $15 A lifetime license to Microsoft Project 2021 can be yours for just $14.97.

A project manager earns, on average, $98,580 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you don't have that in your business's budget, there's an app that can help you stay on task and see projects from start to finish.

Microsoft Project 2021 Professional lets you become your own project manager, and you can score a lifetime license for Windows for just $14.97 (reg. $249).

This app helps you conquer projects large and small

Whether you need some help getting a project started or you want to outsource a little when it comes to staying on top of a budget, Microsoft Project can help. This easy-to-use app is helpful for small and large tasks, with pre-made templates that are ready to walk you through them.

If you tend to be a procrastinator, you can lean on Project's automated scheduling tools, which will help you stay ahead of deadlines. You can also auto-populate start and end dates based on dependencies and create visuals that help you grasp complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines.

Need help with budgets? Visual guides also let you keep track of your money flow. And if you need to estimate a budget, forecasting features can give you an idea about ultimate costs.

Stay accountable with their built-in reports. You can even run what-if scenarios to ensure you're tackling the right tasks or submit timesheets to track time spent on project and non-project work.

This lifetime license will be delivered instantly after purchase for download and includes free customer service if you run into any issues.

Simplify tasks with this lifetime license to Microsoft Project 2021 Professional for Windows for just $14.97 — $235 off the usual price — right here for a limited time.

