This Budget-Friendly $300 Lenovo ThinkPad is Ideal for Busy Entrepreneurs

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As an entrepreneur, you’re rarely off the clock. That means you need a laptop that’s powerful enough to knock out your to-do list, but light enough to bring along anywhere. The Lenovo ThinkPad fits the bill, offering portability and power that doesn’t keep you chained to your office, all for just $299.99 (MSRP $1,299.99).

Tackle work from anywhere with this Lenovo ThinkPad

If you’re looking for a laptop that lets you get work done everywhere, the Lenovo ThinkPad is ready to help. Tackle tasks with speed and efficiency thanks to the Intel Core i7 processor. And run multiple apps at once thanks to 16GB of RAM.

If you like to save important work files locally, this Lenovo laptop is equipped with an ample 512GB SSD. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics provide smooth, clear visuals no matter what you’re up to, and an integrated webcam and microphone are available if you need to hop on a video call.

This Lenovo ThinkPad has an impressive 10-hour battery life on a single charge, so you can tackle a full day’s work without powering back up.

This laptop easily connects via USB-C, USB 3.0, and HDMI ports, and lets you hop online or transfer files quickly with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Curious how you’re saving $1,000 on this laptop? It’s rated Grade A refurbished, which means it will arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing, and you’ll secure this deep discount.

Lock in major savings on an entrepreneur-friendly laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad, with this $299.99 deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.