This Is How You Avoid the Hidden Cost That Sinks Other Businesses Replace that expensive Microsoft 365 subscription with a lifetime license.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Business owners who have been in the game know it's not always the big, explosive expenses that can bring you down. Small, consistent fees have a way of cutting you down over time. Something as small as a software subscription can be devastating when you have to pay it every month forever. Instead of paying for Microsoft 365 with no end in sight, why not switch to a long-term solution

Microsoft Office 2024 works for Mac or PC, and you only have to buy the license once. It's even on sale right now. Instead of paying $149.99, now you can get Microsoft Office for life for $129.97.

What's included with Microsoft Office 2024?

This license gives you unlimited access to the essentials without bogging you down with all the extra bells and whistles of Microsoft 365. Instead, you'll get:

  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • OneNote

Each of these apps are the most recent versions, including new AI tools that boost your productivity. That means you have Smart Compose with Word, which is kind of like AI-powered auto complete. It helps you write much faster, whether you're finishing sentences or coming up with ideas.

Excel has Dynamic Data hHandling to change how you work with numbers, and filters have even gotten some upgrades too.

PowerPoint has improved recording capabilities, too, so you can turn all your slideshows into videos that run on their own. Or just record your audio in advance.

This license lasts for life with no hidden fees or recurring costs. It's only on sale for a limited time, though.

Right now, you can get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC for just $129.97.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase

