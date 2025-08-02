This Mac and Microsoft Bundle Pays for Itself in Productivity Give your productivity a much needed boost with this MacBook Pro outfitted with Microsoft Office for less than $450.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

When given the choice, 72% of employees would choose an Apple device, according to a global study by Jamf. That's no big surprise — Macs pack a lot of perks. If you're in the market for a new device to tackle your work and play, this bundle gives you everything you'll need to boost your productivity.

Right now, you can score a MacBook Pro, Apple's most powerful and portable device, and a Microsoft Office lifetime license for Mac, all for just $419.99 (reg. $1,799).

Work smarter, not harder with this MacBook Pro and Microsoft Office bundle

Get ready to tackle even the lengthiest to-do list with this MacBook Pro. It's ready to multitask thanks to the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 2GHz base speed and 16GB of RAM, and you can keep important files local with 512GB of SSD.

You'll have plenty of space to see it all on the 13.3-inch Retina display, which offers stunning visuals and Apple's True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts screen colors to reduce eye strain. Typing is comfortable on the Magic Keyboard, and the Touch Bar offers easy access to shortcuts. This laptop is grade A refurbished, which means it will arrive in near-mint condition.

While you can get a lot done on this MacBook Pro, you'll need the right tools for the job. This bundle gives you access to a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021, which can help you accomplish even more via six helpful apps.

This Microsoft Office license includes classics like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, while also giving you access to newer additions with a basic version of Teams and a free version of OneNote. You'll own these apps for life, with no subscription fees required.

Take advantage of this steal on a Microsoft Office for Home and Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License and a MacBook Pro for only $419.99 (reg. $1,799).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
