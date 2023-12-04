This Simple USB Device Turns TVs into an Art Gallery for $39.99 It's compatible with smart TVs and other digital frames.

According to Forbes, 28% of Americans are currently working a hybrid model and doing a portion of their job from home. Entrepreneurs make up many of these workers, who know all too well how important it is to cultivate a productive workspace in their house. If you know someone who works from home or spends a lot of time in their space, Dreamscreens makes an ideal holiday gift.

With Dreamscreens, anyone can turn their television screen into a stunning 4K digital art gallery. And during our holiday sale, you can gift this game-changing technology for the best price online, just $39.99 (reg. $49). There's no coupon code needed, but you have to act fast — lock in this price by ordering before December 17 and snag guaranteed on-time delivery if you order by December 14.

Imagine gifting someone over 500 of the world's most famous works of art to display in their home. Though that would cost you a pretty penny, with Dreamscreens, you can make it a reality. This handy USB drive simply plugs into a television and turns an ordinary TV screen into an incredible art gallery. Pop it into a smart TV's USB slot and enjoy a slideshow of beautiful paintings; select your favorite or play them all as a relaxing video — complete with background music — to set the mood.

These works of art will be seen on your wall in 4K quality ultra-high definition, and you can choose between a standard screen version or a widescreen version, depending on your preferences. It's compatible with smart TVs and other digital frames.

Elevate any home's aesthetic with Dreamscreens, available here for the best price online, $39.99 (reg. $49), with no coupon code required through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT — and guaranteed on-time holiday delivery if you order by December 14.

