This Software Designed for Families Can Also Improve Work Life Block ads and protect your privacy at work with a lifetime subscription to AdGuard

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Compare your personal inbox with your professional email if you want evidence that business owners and professionals are commonly targeted by cybercriminals. Malware, phishing schemes, and even ads have the potential to compromise the security of a business and lead to an information breach. It's frustrating, but it's a simple problem to address.

With a tool like AdGuard on your side, you can enhance your privacy, block ads, protect against malware, and more. Normally $169, you can now get a lifetime subscription to AdGuard for nine devices on sale for $19.97.

What can AdGuard do?

AdGuard gives business owners the tools to protect their data. In some cases, that simply means blocking all ads, which gets rid of a common frustration and a potential vehicle for malware or phishing scams. AdGuard uses advanced filtering technology to remove pop-ups, banners, and video ads. That creates a smoother browsing experience while also reducing the risk of exposure to malicious content.

Beyond ad-blocking, AdGuard strengthens your online security by preventing access to harmful websites and blocking trackers that collect browsing data. This helps protect sensitive business information from potential breaches.

The built-in parental control feature also allows users to restrict access to inappropriate content, making it a useful tool for businesses managing shared devices or family-use computers.

AdGuard is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, so you don't need separate software for different types of devices. With the Family Plan, users can protect up to nine devices with a single lifetime license. No need to budget for another monthly expense.

Once installed, AdGuard runs in the background without slowing down device performance. It works with all major browsers and can be customized with additional filters to tailor the level of protection to individual needs.

Use code GUARD20 by February 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a lifetime subscription to the AdGuard Family Plan for $19.97.

AdGuard Family Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $19.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

7 Telltale Signs of a Weak Leader

Whether a bully or a people pleaser who can't tell hard truths, poor leadership takes many forms.

By Peter Diamond
Side Hustle

She Spent Her Honeymoon Working on a Side Hustle. It Raised $35 Million and Counts Celebrities Among Its Investors.

Blake Geffen, founder of luxury accessory rental company Vivrelle, "skipped the bellinis" in the Maldives — and got to work on her company instead.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Is Your SEO Stagnant? Here's How to Adjust When Your Strategy Isn't Working

Discover why your SEO strategy is not providing the results you need and how to fix it.

By Summit Ghimire
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Why "Doing Less" Is The Key To Scaling Your Small Business These Next 6 Months

We all need to spend more time thinking, not just doing. Here's my plan for this year.

By Gene Marks
Devices

How to Get a MacBook Air for Only $230

Grab this refurbished model before they're sold out.

By Entrepreneur Store