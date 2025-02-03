Block ads and protect your privacy at work with a lifetime subscription to AdGuard

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Compare your personal inbox with your professional email if you want evidence that business owners and professionals are commonly targeted by cybercriminals. Malware, phishing schemes, and even ads have the potential to compromise the security of a business and lead to an information breach. It's frustrating, but it's a simple problem to address.

With a tool like AdGuard on your side, you can enhance your privacy, block ads, protect against malware, and more.

What can AdGuard do?

AdGuard gives business owners the tools to protect their data. In some cases, that simply means blocking all ads, which gets rid of a common frustration and a potential vehicle for malware or phishing scams. AdGuard uses advanced filtering technology to remove pop-ups, banners, and video ads. That creates a smoother browsing experience while also reducing the risk of exposure to malicious content.

Beyond ad-blocking, AdGuard strengthens your online security by preventing access to harmful websites and blocking trackers that collect browsing data. This helps protect sensitive business information from potential breaches.

The built-in parental control feature also allows users to restrict access to inappropriate content, making it a useful tool for businesses managing shared devices or family-use computers.

AdGuard is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, so you don't need separate software for different types of devices. With the Family Plan, users can protect up to nine devices with a single lifetime license. No need to budget for another monthly expense.

Once installed, AdGuard runs in the background without slowing down device performance. It works with all major browsers and can be customized with additional filters to tailor the level of protection to individual needs.

