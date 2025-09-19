This Windows 11 Pro Bundle Brings Security, AI Tools, and Training Together Get Windows 11 Pro with a lifetime license plus a complete training course for just $24.99.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Entrepreneurs and professionals know that the right tools can shape the pace and quality of work. An operating system is more than background software — it's the foundation of productivity, security, and connectivity. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is designed for this reality, bringing a polished interface, enterprise-grade security, and AI-powered tools that keep pace with today's demands. And with this bundle, you don't just get the system — you also get the skills to master it.

For $24.99 (MSRP $237), you'll receive a lifetime license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro plus The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course. The operating system (OS) itself offers advanced features like BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtualization, and DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics for professional use and high-performance applications. Copilot, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant, is built in to streamline everyday tasks, from generating content to summarizing pages and adjusting settings with natural language commands.

The included course transforms the transition to Windows 11 from intimidating to intuitive. With more than 150 lectures and 10 hours of content, you'll learn how to navigate the interface, configure security, personalize your setup, optimize system resources, and make the most of integrated Microsoft 365 apps. The training covers practical tips like time-saving shortcuts, cloud storage management, and troubleshooting common issues — knowledge that pays dividends for entrepreneurs who can't afford downtime.

Between the lifetime OS license and the structured training, this bundle doesn't just upgrade your computer; it upgrades how you work. Secure, efficient, and forward-looking, Windows 11 Pro with guided instruction is an investment in productivity that costs less than a business lunch.

This limited-time offer for lifetime access to this Windows Pro and training course bundle is available now for $24.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Jaguar Land Rover Shuts Down Production After Cyberattack, Costing the Company More than a Billion So Far

Wealthy Americans love their Range Rovers. It might be tough to find a new one soon.

By Erin Davis
Business News

A Major Bank Is Upping Pay to $25 an Hour — And Amazon Is Coming Close Too

Big-name companies have recently announced big-time pay increases. Here's when it all goes into effect.

By Sherin Shibu
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

This Taylor Swift Trait Drives Billion-Dollar Success, Former Harvard Business Strategist Says

Sinéad O'Sullivan breaks down how the superstar businesswoman propelled herself to the top.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Meta Just Unveiled New Smart Glasses With an Embedded Display — and an iPhone 17 Price Point. Here's How They Work.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave the keynote address at the Meta Connect event on Wednesday in Menlo Park, California.

By Sherin Shibu