Managing a team shouldn't feel like playing whack-a-mole with deadlines and check-ins, but that's likely what you spend way too much of your time doing. If you've ever wished your project management tool could just do all of that so you can focus on anything else for your team, we may have a solution.

Swatle combines what you already know and love about project management with the efficiency of AI. While it won't run your team for you, it can make the grunt work mountains less painful by automating task assigning, instruction writing, progress tracking, and more. Plus, you won't have to pay any recurring fees with a Swatle lifetime subscription at $59.99 (reg. $240).

Ready for a change of pace?

Swatle isn't just another project board. It actively supports your workflow by using AI to manage tasks, estimate timelines, and even clean up team messages for better communication. You can let Swatle generate clear step-by-step instructions, summarize progress on demand, and even refine project descriptions—saving hours you'd otherwise spend clarifying who's doing what.

Instead of wasting time in meetings or chasing status updates, teams can simply ask Swatle and get instant, actionable insights.

Yes, everything in one place

Whether you're running a product sprint or planning a marketing campaign, Swatle's flexible interface adapts to your team's work style. Use Kanban boards, Gantt charts, or task lists—whatever works best. Every task, file, message, and update lives inside Swatle, making it easy to stay aligned without needing a third-party chat tool or endless email chains.

And if you're juggling non-technical and technical work? Swatle's dedicated TaskDesk and DevBoard dashboards help keep everything organized and visible.

Get your lifetime subscription to this AI project management tool while it's just $59.99 (reg. $240).

Swatle AI Project Assistant Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
