Turbocharge Your Workflow With This $499.99 Grade A Refurbished MacBook Pro

A FlexJobs survey reveals that 65% of entrepreneurs run their businesses primarily from remote or mobile locations. If you need professional-grade features for client presentations, business travel, or when working from multiple locations, a powerful, budget-friendly laptop is vital to your productivity. This Grade A refurbished 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar offers Intel Core i5 performance and four Thunderbolt 3 ports for just $499.99, a 66% discount from the original $1,499 retail price.

Business-ready performance in a portable design

Demanding business applications won’t even slow you down with a 3.1GHz dual-core Intel i5 processor at your disposal, especially with a Turbo boost up to 3.5GHz. The 8GB of RAM also keeps multiple programs running smoothly, even when you’re running financial software, managing large spreadsheets or editing marketing materials. You won’t have to worry about finding space for business documents, presentations and client files without relying on cloud storage, either, because 512GB of flash storage provides ample room for all of it.

The 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560×1600 resolution and 500 nits brightness ensures your presentations look sharp in any lighting condition. From conference rooms to coffee shops, the screen remains clear and readable. The display’s color accuracy is crucial when reviewing branded materials or client design work.

What really sets this MacBook Pro apart, though, is the way its Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID transforms how you interact with business applications. Quick access to frequently used functions speeds up workflow, while Touch ID provides secure login and Apple Pay authentication for your company’s purchases. Additionally, the backlit keyboard features a butterfly mechanism that supports extended typing sessions, an enormous help when you’re drafting proposals or responding to client emails.

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports provide maximum flexibility for connecting external displays, storage drives and other peripherals. You can charge the laptop and connect to a 4K monitor simultaneously, creating a complete workstation at the office or home. At just 3.02 pounds, this MacBook Pro travels easily between locations without adding bulk to your carry-on.

This unit’s Grade A refurbished rating indicates that it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing. You get professional Apple hardware at a fraction of the original cost.

