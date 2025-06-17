Turn Your Professional Expertise into a Book—You Don't Even Have to Write It Yourself All you need is Youbooks AI to generate publish-ready non-fiction manuscripts of your ideas.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

We've all seen the stats: a huge percentage of professionals say they want to write a book. But between client calls, internal meetings, and just keeping your inbox manageable, it's no surprise that the manuscript remains a Google Doc titled "Book_Outline_FINAL_v3".

That's where Youbooks comes in. It's an AI-powered non-fiction book generator built for entrepreneurs who have insights worth sharing with the world, but not 300+ hours to write them down. And unlike most tools in the productivity or publishing space, this one comes with a lifetime subscription for $49 (reg. $540)—no monthly fees and no subscription fatigue necessary.

There's no need to even pick up a pen

Youbooks pulls together the power of multiple AI models (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama) and a 1,000-step production pipeline to create structured, research-backed manuscripts up to 300,000 words. It even integrates real-time online research to keep things current and customizable, down to tone and voice.

The platform's credit system gives you 150,000 monthly AI credits, enough to produce dozens of full-length drafts annually. You can export in formats like PDF, EPUB, DOCX, or Markdown—and yes, you get full commercial rights to your content. That means you're free to publish, monetize, or pitch to traditional publishers without any of the usual licensing headaches.

While YouBooks takes your ideas and makes them come to fruition in manuscript form, it's not a magic wand—you'll still need to edit, review, and shape your book. However, this tool handles the heavy lifting that often stops the process before it starts.

If you've been sitting on an idea for a leadership guide, professional memoir, or industry handbook for fellow colleagues, this could be your easiest on-ramp to publishing. And with a one-time price tag that's lower than most online courses, it may also be one of the smartest.

Good ideas shouldn't stay stuck in your notes app forever.

Put your ideas into a long-form manuscript with help from this Youbooks lifetime subscription, now just $49 while supplies last.

