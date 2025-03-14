Use Code FAMPLAN to Get This Popular Cybersecurity Software for Only $16 Block ads, thwart malware, and even filter content to connected devices.

As cyber threats develop, it's important to take steps to protect your business. Benign things like ads could be hiding phishing schemes, and malware is only getting more advanced. If you want a simple way to help protect your business, use AdGuard. Their new Family Plan lets you protect nine different devices from malware, ads, and more, and it's only $15.97 for life.

How does AdGuard work?

AdGuard comes with a comprehensive suite of tools that are designed to keep your business secure. It blocks all types of ads including pop-ups, banners, and video ads so your team can safely browse without distractions, the company says.

But the real value comes in its ability to protect your data. With AdGuard's privacy protection, you can keep sensitive company information safe by blocking trackers and activity analyzers, ensuring your business's online footprint remains secure.

Beyond ad-blocking and privacy protection, AdGuard safeguards your business from malware and phishing sites, preventing harmful attacks on your devices and data, the company says. For businesses with families, the parental controls allow you to make sure that your team members' devices remain safe from inappropriate content, too.

Use code FAMPLAN by March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a lifetime subscription to AdGuard for $15.97.

AdGuard Family Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $15.97

