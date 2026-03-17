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This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Customer acquisition is easier today, but retention now determines long-term small business growth.

Automation frees owners from administrative work so they can focus on relationships and service.

AI-powered assistants help SMBs deliver faster responses and better customer experiences at scale.

Small businesses (SMB) have long struggled to acquire customers. To compete with larger enterprises, SMBs have had to make do with fewer resources than their large enterprise counterparts.

But in recent years, new tools like social media, AI and digital advertising have shifted the landscape, giving small and midsize businesses more opportunities and an ability to catch the attention of new customers.

As acquiring new customers finally became less of a struggle, a new challenge emerged: What could businesses do to retain their current customers while also earning their loyalty?

The answer: Delivering excellent customer experiences and building relationships over time. This demands serious effort. This is why SMBs should emphasize retaining their customers.

Using tech to meet customer expectations

In recent years, several studies have suggested that customers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are less likely to stick to the same brands. This shift has opened new doors for SMBs and entrepreneurs who can now suddenly find footholds among new segments across industries, with many SMB success stories in industries like food and beverage, retail and health and wellness services in recent years.

Over the past several years, we’ve seen this disruption across several verticals, and other smart startups have succeeded in taking market share and using the lack of assumed brand loyalty to their advantage.

These new opportunities have been accompanied by new challenges, though, including increased customer expectations — the very thing that will make or break their experience with a new brand and keep them coming back.

Customers expect the same level of service from SMBs as they were getting from bigger brands. And to keep new customers, SMBs must reinforce their relationships with customers and create memorable customer experiences. Luckily, SMBs now have access to tech that can help with that – if they implement it properly.

Leaning on automation for positive experiences

A growing customer base is great, but only if you can keep them. The happiness of customers depends on a genuinely good, memorable interaction with the business. According to a recent PwC Future of Customer Experience Survey, 65% of customers say a positive experience with a brand is more influential to them than great advertising.

Today, AI-powered tools are helping give SMBs more time to enhance that customer experience.

SMBs that prioritize AI-powered workflow automation to save time will distinguish themselves from their competitors. This means automating the litany of tasks that don’t generate revenue, like managing inventory alerts, handling complex scheduling and personalizing responses.

These can consume as much as 40% of an SMB owner’s time. Time spent on these activities can prevent an owner from doing any other tasks, including prioritizing a better customer service experience for current customers.

For example, consider a small plumbing business. Without any automation in their day-to-day operations, the owner might spend hours scheduling appointments, following up on quotes and ordering inventory. With an AI-powered scheduling tool, however, this busy entrepreneur can focus on faster response time, ensuring a quality job and, ultimately, doing more hands-on work. Plumbing is a business built on trust and urgency, so leveraging AI to do portions of the backend part of the job can help ensure a positive customer experience and reduce friction that might send a customer to a competitor.

These smart workflows also free owners and their staff to focus on high-touch, human-centric sales. And they’ll be able to transform their digital presence from a static brochure into a hyper-efficient service operation, delivering a level of personalized, sub-second responsiveness previously achievable only by large enterprises.

The rise of smart assistants

Allowing new AI-powered chatbots to handle the simple questions allows customers to get the basic answers faster, making everyone happier. While traditional chatbots used to fall short of customer expectations, don’t rule them out as a whole, because more sophisticated solutions powered by AI exist today.

These tools, which leverage intelligent routing, are more akin to assistants that have the ability to answer customer questions by text at any time of day. More advanced solutions like these don’t just default to preset responses. These assistants refine their answers the more customer questions they field, and they know when to hand the customer over to a staff member. This lightens the customer service load on owners and staff, while also leveling up the initial point of contact with customers.

These new platforms also allow for small business owners to take the complex questions, have the patience to listen and keep current customers feeling connected to them and their business.

Ultimately, they become the hero when it matters most.

The outlook in 2026 and beyond

While small businesses have managed to reach new customers in recent years, they must now focus on retaining those customers.

Owners must prioritize automated workflows and enhance customer service solutions to reduce customer pain points. Strategic business owners will remember a fundamental truth about customers: the cost of acquiring new business far outstrips the cost of retaining existing customers.

Those who invest in smart solutions and implement them strategically will keep both their new and existing customers happy in 2026 and beyond.