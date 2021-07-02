Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite the fact that 81 percent of working professionals don't want to return to the workplace, we may be back to an in-person working normal sooner than we think. Still, as an entrepreneur, you have a little more control over when you and your employees return to a formal office. And if you're being productive outside of the office, why add the expense of office space to your accounting equation?

You may have loved your dual screen monitor set up at the office, but you can have that anywhere with the Mobile Pixels DUEX series.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus offers a 13.3" portable display screen that easily attaches to your laptop to expand your working screen space. Whether you're presenting, multitasking, watching something on the side, the DUEX Plus allows you to do it more seamlessly wherever you prefer to work, be in a home office, on the couch, or at a coffee shop.

The DUEX series offers a clean, easy-to-use, plug-and-play solution that offers 1080p full HD and auto-rotation to find the perfect orientation for your second screen. It works on either side of your laptop screen and has versatile compatibility that supports the vast majority of laptops and even Nintendo Switch.

The Kickstarter-funded device has earned 4.8 stars on GforGadget.com, and The Gadgeteer writes "This is the best implementation that I've personally used for a secondary laptop screen, after getting past the finicky install process. The Kickstarter backer prices seem to be pretty good compared to most other external USB-C monitors on the market."

Upgrade your work from home experience when you get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus for $339 today. Not ready to spend full price? You can also save a little money by getting the 12.5" Mobile Pixels DUEX Lite for $314 today.

