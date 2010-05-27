Top 10 Successful Marketing Stunts

Year of the Stunt: 1996

The Stunt: An ad appeared in The New York Times with a headline that read: "Taco Bell Buys the Liberty Bell". The ad copy explained that Taco Bell was "pleased to announce that we have agreed to purchase the Liberty Bell. It will now be called the 'Taco Liberty Bell.' " Thousands of people called in their complaints to the home of the Liberty Bell, the National Historic Park in Philadelphia, before Taco Bell admitted that the ad was an April Fool's joke. But that day, the company's revenue increased by $500,000, and by $600,000 more the following day.

Lesson Learned: Guess it pays to have a sense of humor about your business.

Company: ProShade Year of the Stunt: 2006

The Stunt: ProShade made an intriguing offer to the National Park Service earlier this year when they proposed to give $4 million to Mount Rushmore in exchange for getting to put a logo visor on each of the presidents' heads. Although the park service refused their offer, the company received a fair amount of publicity, despite the fact that any decent journalist knew they were being taken.

Lesson Learned: Give journalists a good story, and they just may take you up on writing about it.