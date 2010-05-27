The Influencers

Americans are far less afraid of a terrorist attack at home than they were in the days after 9/11. The presidential election alters the dynamics, though. "With any changing administration, the country is more vulnerable. There's a natural period where things are more insecure," says Russell Howard, director of the Jebsen Center for Counterterrorism Studies at Tufts University and author of Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism: Understanding the New Security Environment. Howard believes Al Qaeda lacks the strength to hit the U.S. with another catastrophic attack and wouldn't settle for anything less, given the egos involved. What concerns Howard more are terrorist wannabes born or living here. Entrepreneurs should think through how they can keep their businesses running and communicate with customers in the face of a big disruption, whether it's a terrorist attack, a weather disaster or a security breach.