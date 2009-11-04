The Future of Renewable Energy

The company: Great Plains



The innovation: Biodiesel made from camelina



What it does: For starters, camelina can grow just about anywhere and, unlike soy, it's really not good for much else anyway. Great Plains founder Sam Huttenbauer originally wanted to use the plant to create therapeutic proteins and discovered that almost half of the crop seed was oily waste. Now the company is on its third crop cycle and is aiming to plant a million acres of the stuff in the next five years, which would produce about 100 million gallons of fuel.



How it makes money: "We came at it from the opposite end that most players have come at it from," Huttenbauer says. "They came at it from the production side and were looking to source their materials and then sell it as a fuel. We came at it from the seed development and the growing of the crop. Our ultimate outlet is going to be direct to consumers or direct to businesses."



Where it's going: Quite literally, up, as Great Plains moves forward with a plan to develop a completely substitutable jet fuel. But overall, the potential seems limitless. "We're really at the low-hanging-fruit stage, and with our wide variety of germplasm we're able to breed and create even better-yielding crops, which will ultimately bring the cost down. That's really the exciting thing here. We're really starting from ground zero."