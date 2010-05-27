Late Bloomers

Sometimes, the best way to make the most of a successful career is by becoming affluent enough to finally do what you really want. So for Michael Dene, a lifetime of success in his family's lighting business was a funding pipeline to his dream of owning a restaurant--and the Sundays he spent cooking for his neighbors in Brooklyn served as the perfect dress rehearsal. Dene opened Michael's on Naples in 2007 in an exclusive area of Long Beach, Calif., after two years of preparation. His deft balance of business sense and culinary sensibilities--among other things, he flies fresh fish in from the coast of Italy every day--suggest he was a chef at heart all along. "Really know your product and make sure that all vendors are giving you their finest materials at the best price available," he says. "When you 19re good to your vendors, they 19ll usually be good to you."