A Top OpenAI Exec Just Jumped Ship to ‘Start Something New.’ He’s Not the First This Year.

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OpenAI just suffered another blow to its leadership team. Brad Lightcap, the company’s longtime chief operating officer, announced Tuesday he’s leaving after eight years, saying on X he’s moving on to “start something new,” according to CNBC. Lightcap joined in 2018 and served as COO for four years before shifting in April to a role focused on “special projects,” with chief revenue officer Denise Dresser absorbing most of his responsibilities.

Lightcap is the fifth senior OpenAI executive to depart since April. Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s product and business chief, stepped down last month to focus on recovering from a chronic illness. In April, three more senior executives departed within weeks of each other.

The timing isn’t ideal. OpenAI is trying to justify an $852 billion valuation and is reportedly gearing up for what could be a massive initial public offering. Losing a veteran staffer now, even one framing his exit as a “mission success” moment, adds to questions about leadership stability at a company under enormous pressure to perform.