10 Ways to Build Your Personal Brand

No matter what industry you're in, a strong identity will help you stand out with customers.

June 2, 2010

When it comes to starting and growing a business, there's one kind of equity that can't be measured in dollars: brand equity. It has nothing to do with cash on hand, real estate, inventory or any other tangible assets, but it's more important for the health and sustainability of the enterprise than any of them. A strong personal brand that dovetails seamlessly with a business has the power to turn customers' perception into profits. This is most important for entrepreneurs who often start businesses with nothing more than an idea and a firm handshake.

Unfortunately, there's no single secret ingredient that makes one brand succeed over another. But Entrepreneur found several business owners who have managed to navigate the rough waters of personal and professional branding to emerge with winning concepts. Here are 10 essential branding lessons they've shared with us.