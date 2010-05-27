Moving Beyond Musical Success

Business: Empire Square

Name: Dave Rowntree, 42

Location: New York City

Date Founded: 2002

Partners: Ant Cauchi and Lloyd Salmons

As the menu of media outlets and opportunities continue to grow, there's still room for the ambitious and artistic to make their mark on the forefront of technology. But more important than creativity and foresight, says Blur drummer-turned-TV executive Dave Rowntree, is a touch of ego. "The basic motivation for doing this project," explains Rowntree when asked about his new made-for-mobile technology animation series Empire Square that plays on fuse TV, "came from the fact that I and the two other co-creators are megalomaniacs and we all wanted our own TV show." Purported to be "the nation's only music-centric, viewer-influenced television network," fuse features music videos, concerts and artist interviews all "rooted in the music experience." And while Rowntree's sure that fuse would love it if he moved into their offices permanently, he has another project that takes up a good deal of his time and energy. "My full-time job here is directing the voice actors and the animators," he explains, "but Blur still takes over."