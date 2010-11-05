Wacky Ideas That Just Might Fly

Chic and You Shall Find, Los Angeles, 2010Online vintage clothing boutique where every garment has a "past life"

A former fashion editor for OK! magazine and fashion assistant at Vogue, Brenna Egan launched an online vintage clothing boutique, which includes a lovingly written "past life" description for each article of clothing. Suede shorts, for example, get this treatment: "Tawny had spent the winter cross-country skiing across Idaho and was more than ready to ditch her cold weather garb." Egan, who says her biggest challenge is getting fresh merchandise posted fast enough, is being courted by reality TV producers and working on a novel based on her website.



