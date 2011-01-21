Shiny Objects

: Avaak$299 (includes two cameras) plus $20 for service after the first year

Ever want a quick peek at what's actually happening down at the shop? For about the price of a cell phone, the Vue Personal Video Network is wire-free, self-installable video system that gives business owners a video stream up on any broadband web connection. It can run for a year on a single battery. The system doesn't offer a live video feed but streams images only when prompted. The video quality is surprisingly good, but it is nowhere near a high-end video system.