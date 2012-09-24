Top 25 Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurship in 2013

September 24, 2012 10 min read

Entrepreneur magazine's annual Princeton Review report on business schools renews its rankings of the top entrepreneurship programs in the country. The roster is based on a survey of more than 2,000 institutions, looking at academics and requirements, as well as the percentage of recent graduates who've started up and the percentage of faculty who already have.

The survey also includes off-campus learning opportunities such as partnerships, clubs and competitions.

Related: The Top 50 Entrepreneurship Programs of 2011