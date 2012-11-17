8 Reasons Microsoft's Surface Is Better Than the iPad

November 17, 2012

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



The Surface is here, ready to shake up the tablet space. So, is it worth giving up your iPad for Microsoft's new tablet—or opting for one instead of the market leader, if you're a first-time buyer?

This is just the beginning for the Surface line: Right now, you can buy a Surface with Windows RT, which only runs brand-new software designed specifically for new Windows devices.

Next year, you'll get even more powerful, though heavier machines, which will run both new and old software. But even today, there are already eight areas where the first Surface beats Apple's devices.

