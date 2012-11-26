Day #1: Woof! Best Pet Gifts Under $50

Product: Tug-a-Bone

Price: $10.99

Website: www.brainybones.com

Mike Conde of Shepherdsville, Ky., says he always liked to buy treat-dispensing toys for his three little furry family members, Belle, Buddy, and Maddie. One night, after his wife asked him to shop for new dog toys, Conde decided to peruse online pet sites for an option that was fun, interactive and mentally challenging. "I was looking for a traditional rubber treat dispensing puzzle toy, but with moving parts [that] my little ones would have to mentally and physically manipulate first in order to gain access to hidden treats," he says. Unable to find such a thing, Conde had an "aha" moment. "Bam! It hit me like a bag of rocks," he said. "I had to design and create these puzzle toys myself, so I did." Before he knew it, he had created Brainy Bones and several other toys designed for pet parents who, like him, care about their dog's intellectual stimulation.

Editors' comment: The Tug-a-Bone can occupy your pet for hours! The drawback: They might love them too much. Meatball barked at them when he couldn't play with them.

