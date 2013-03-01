A Look Inside Washington D.C.'s Startup Scene

March 1, 2013

Editor's note: Over the next few months, we'll be taking a virtual tour of U.S. cities to see how the 2008 financial crisis has changed the entrepreneurial landscape, for better or worse.

No doubt, Washington, D.C., has more than its share of politicians, power brokers and bureaucrats. In recent years, however, a new breed of mover and shaker has emerged -- the entrepreneur. Many of the city’s startups have ties to the federal government, whether because the founders once worked for Uncle Sam, have a potential solution for a big government problem, or both.



Even those companies with no direct government ties say the stable economy, highly educated population and revitalized urban core make Washington an ideal spot for launching a new venture. In addition, there’s no shortage of accelerators, incubators, co-working spaces and other resources for entrepreneurs in Washington -- as well in nearby cities in Virginia and Maryland. Here’s a look at some notable ventures that have taken root in and near the U.S. capital.

Cathy Carroll contributed to this report.

