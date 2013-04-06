20 of Boston's Most Innovative Tech Startups

April 6, 2013

Boston's startup scene is thriving.

With talent constantly pouring out of universities like Harvard and MIT, and programs like TechStars Boston, Mass Challenge, and Startup Institute Boston mentoring entrepreneurs, it's no wonder why Boston has produced big-name companies like Carbonite, Zipcar, and Trip Advisor.

We hit up VCs, and spoke with entrepreneurs to learn more about what's hot in Boston tech right now.

Some of these startups are more established, while others are just getting their footing.

There are undoubtedly a number of innovative startups in Boston. So please let us know in the comments if you think we missed any.