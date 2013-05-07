Emerging Tech: 9 International Startup Hubs to Watch

May 7, 2013

Logitech, Rovio and Skype -- these three companies produce products as mainstream as keyboards, services as cutting edge as video chatting, and games as addictive as Angry Birds. While each is different, they all began as startups outside the U.S. and experienced the kind of success that propelled their brands across borders worldwide.



All over the globe, tech entrepreneurs are striving for similar results. But where are they starting up? Beyond London and Tel Aviv, many are gravitating to some unlikely locations to try to realize their business dreams.

Here's a look at nine international tech startup hubs that might be under your radar. These vibrant communities are more than just places where startups set up shop. They are hotspots full of innovation and support, where inspiration and perspiration commingle as business plans are hatched, opportunities emerge, and even entire markets are being built.

