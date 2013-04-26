10 Must-Have Tech Tools for Producing Better Live Events

April 26, 2013

Social media, mobile devices and video-conferencing technologies are making it easier to attend important industry events virtually -- or skip them altogether. But for some industries, nothing beats a hands-on experience at a trade show or the sales opportunities created by face-to-face interactions.

Live-event promoters and tech innovators have responded with a wave of new tools aimed at giving live events a fresh pop. From major confabs such as Austin, Texas-based South by Southwest to others put on by small-business owners, these tools can help simplify the process of producing events, and might even entice more companies and individuals to attend and sponsor them.