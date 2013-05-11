How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition
On April 9, 2012, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger sold their 13-person startup, Instagram, to Facebook.
Facebook purchased the photo filter app 18 months after its launch for $1 billion: $300 million in cash, the rest in Facebook stock.
What has the year been like for Systrom since selling his company?
Here's what he's been up to through (how else?) Instagram photos.
About one month after the Facebook sale, Systrom and Krieger took their team on an off-site spring trip to Napa.
