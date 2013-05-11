Entrepreneurs

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition
Image credit: instagram.com/kevin/
Kevin Systrom with singer/celebrity Carly Rae Jepson.
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

On April 9, 2012, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger sold their 13-person startup, Instagram, to Facebook.

Facebook purchased the photo filter app 18 months after its launch for $1 billion: $300 million in cash, the rest in Facebook stock.

What has the year been like for Systrom since selling his company?

Here's what he's been up to through (how else?) Instagram photos.

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

About one month after the Facebook sale, Systrom and Krieger took their team on an off-site spring trip to Napa.

About one month after the Facebook sale, Systrom and Krieger took their team on an off-site spring trip to Napa.

About one month after the Facebook sale, Systrom and Krieger took their team on an off-site spring trip to Napa.

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

Systrom stopped by his old high school, Middlesex boarding school, a few days later.

Systrom stopped by his old high school, Middlesex boarding school, a few days later.

   

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

There, he paid a visit to his old photography professor.

There, he paid a visit to his old photography professor.

  

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

In New York, Instagram was recognized as the "Breakout of the Year" and received a Webby Award.

In New York, Instagram was recognized as the "Breakout of the Year" and received a Webby Award.

      

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

For Memorial Day weekend, Systrom spent time with friends at The Parker in Palm Springs.

For Memorial Day weekend, Systrom spent time with friends at The Parker in Palm Springs.

  

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

Then it was off to NYC for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which Systrom attended with one of his investors, Thrive Capital's Joshua Kushner.

Then it was off to NYC for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which Systrom attended with one of his investors, Thrive Capital's Joshua Kushner.

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

The jetsetting continued. Systrom spent mid-June in London, where he ate this for brunch one morning.

The jetsetting continued. Systrom spent mid-June in London, where he ate this for brunch one morning.

  

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

Systrom returned state-side to finish out the month at a friend's wedding, then lounged on a boat in Lake Tahoe.

Systrom returned state-side to finish out the month at a friend's wedding, then lounged on a boat in Lake Tahoe.

   

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

Meanwhile, the Instagram team was still hard at work. In mid-August, Instagram 3.0 was released.

Meanwhile, the Instagram team was still hard at work. In mid-August, Instagram 3.0 was released.

   

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

Systrom and his girlfriend Nicole flew up to Oregon and spent some time at the shore.

Systrom and his girlfriend Nicole flew up to Oregon and spent some time at the shore.

     

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

And in early September, Systrom set off abroad again.

And in early September, Systrom set off abroad again.

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

This time, he headed to Tokyo.

This time, he headed to Tokyo.

   

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

He took this shot while jogging by the Imperial Palace there.

He took this shot while jogging by the Imperial Palace there.

      

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

After a long summer of travel, on September 17, Systrom started work at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto.

After a long summer of travel, on September 17, Systrom started work at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto.

   

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

Working at the Facebook headquarters came with some perks. Here's Systrom meeting singer/celebrity Carly Rae Jepson.

Working at the Facebook headquarters came with some perks. Here's Systrom meeting singer/celebrity Carly Rae Jepson.

  

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

Down in LA, Systrom got to play DJ for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival. He did the same one month earlier in Vegas with actor Adrian Grenier.

Down in LA, Systrom got to play DJ for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival. He did the same one month earlier in Vegas with actor Adrian Grenier.

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

In early December, Systrom took off for Europe again, this time to Paris.

In early December, Systrom took off for Europe again, this time to Paris.

    

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

He spent his birthday and New Years in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He took a few quick trips to Jackson Hole over the winter.

He spent his birthday and New Years in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He took a few quick trips to Jackson Hole over the winter.

   

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

In late February, Instagram hit its 100 millionth user.

In late February, Instagram hit its 100 millionth user.

   

How Instagram's Co-Founder Spent His Year After Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition

In late March/early April, about one year after the Facebook acquisition, Systrom and his girlfriend relaxed in Hawaii.

In late March/early April, about one year after the Facebook acquisition, Systrom and his girlfriend relaxed in Hawaii.

    

