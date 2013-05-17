Inspirational Advice From 10 Successful Leaders

At Jobs's 2005 Stanford commencement address, the Apple founder gave advice that hits home for many entrepreneurs: Your time is short. Don't waste it working on someone else's dream.Instead, focus on making your dream a reality.

Best advice:

"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice."



