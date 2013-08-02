Finance

10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive
Image credit: Shutterstock
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

In many ways, the American dream is in trouble. Increasing inequality means that it's harder than ever to break into the top income brackets from the bottom. 

A new study from some of the most prominent academic economists around, including John Bates Clark winner Raj Chetty and Emmanuel Saez, that was featured in The New York Times finds that there's massive regional variation in how many people crawl out of poverty. 

The key lesson? It's better to be born in the Northeast or on the West Coast than the South and Midwest. Atlanta, Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Detroit are the least upwardly mobile large cities in the country. 

In Atlanta, a child born in the poorest 20% only has a 4% chance of moving to the top 20%. 

Among the things common to upwardly mobile cities were mixed communities of poor and middle income people, rather than intense concentrations; more two-person households; better schools; and higher civic engagement. 

Here are the 10 cities out of the largest 50 in America where somebody born in the poorest fifth of the income distribution has the best chance to make it to the top fifth. 

Start Slideshow
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

New York City, N.Y.

New York City, N.Y.
Image credit: Shutterstock

9.7% chance of reaching the top fifth from the bottom.
 

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

Boston, Mass.

A 9.8% chance.

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

Manchester, N.H.

A 9.9% chance.

See also: New Study Has Great News For People Who Were Unpopular In High School

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

Sacramento, Calif.

A 10.3% chance.

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

A 10.3% chance.
 

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

San Diego, Calif.

A 10.4% chance.

See also: The 25 Best Companies For Having A Life Outside Of Work

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

Seattle, Wash.

A 10.4% chance.

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

San Francisco, Calif.

An 11.2% chance.
 

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

San Jose, Calif.

San Jose, Calif.
Image credit: Ed Schipul via flcikr

An 11.2% chance.

See more: 17 Ways Successful People Keep Work From Destroying Their Lives

Next Slide
10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive

Salt Lake City, Utah

An 11.5% chance.
 

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 10 Cities Where the American Dream Is Still Alive
  • New York City, N.Y.
  • Boston, Mass.
  • Manchester, N.H.
  • Sacramento, Calif.
  • Pittsburgh, Pa.
  • San Diego, Calif.
  • Seattle, Wash.
  • San Francisco, Calif.
  • San Jose, Calif.
  • Salt Lake City, Utah
 Next Slide