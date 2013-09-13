The 10 Most Horrible 'Shark Tank' Pitches Ever

September 13, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



In four seasons of ABC's reality pitch show "Shark Tank," we've seen some doozies. Hopefuls have pitched selling "pairs" of socks in threes (because you're bound to lose one), a portable urinal that looks like a golf club, and flatulence-scented candles.

With an average viewership of six million and airtime that's worth about half a million dollars to the aspiring entrepreneurs who make it on, you'd think every pitch would be thoughtful, well-rehearsed, and airtight. But you'd be wrong.

Andrew Figgins, a Chicago-based entrepreneur and owner of the fan site InTheSharkTank.com, says nearly half of the hundreds of pitches that have been made on the show have been awful. The most common problems? Far-fetched ideas, wacky personalities, and lack of basic business knowledge. "The people who have gone on the show and don't know their numbers get chewed up and spit out," says Figgins.

Ahead of the fifth season's premiere on Sept. 20, Figgins combs the archives to make his picks for the worst "Shark Tank" pitches of all time.