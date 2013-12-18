Marketing

This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows
Image credit: Lord & Taylor
Animatronic illustrations captivate a girl looking at Lord & Taylor's shop windows in New York.
Entrepreneur Staff

Forget shopping -- gaping at holiday shop windows is a sport all its own. The best displays capture imaginations and create one-of-a-kind branding buzz. Some of this year's windows utilize special technologies and social media to help spread their shop's name during this critical holiday shopping season. Here are some of our favorites, to get you in the spirit of the season (and get you thinking about your own windows for next year). 

Start Slideshow
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor
Image credit: Image Credit: Lord

In advance of Lord & Taylor's 100th anniversary in its flagship Manhattan location, the department store chose windows that highlighted its long-time heritage. Window scenes bring old New York to life, showcasing vintage scenes of shoppers looking for gifts, sitting with Santa and even enjoying a leisurely lunch or tea in the shop’s legendary restaurant. 

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor
Image credit: Image Credit: Lord

Fun facts: Nearly 50 people create Lord & Taylor's windows throughout a period of 9 months. The windows weigh nearly 2,000 pounds and are the some of the only department store windows on hydraulics. According to Lord & Taylor, 250,000 people pass by its windows between Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman
Image credit: Image Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman's windows are the showpiece of Fifth Avenue and the piece de resistance for gawkers doing the holiday window walking tour each holiday. This year's windows reimagine a calendar's worth of holidays through ice and looks from top fashion designers. Pictured here: The Fourth of July. 

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman
Image credit: Image Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

April Fool's Day on ice

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman
Image credit: Image Credit: Bergdorf Goodman

Valentine’s Day on ice

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman
Image credit: Image Credit: Ricky Zehavi

Halloween on ice

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Macy’s

Macy&#8217;s
Image credit: Image Credit: Macy

Macy’s Herald Square was one of the first department stores to feature holiday windows in the 1870s. This year’s windows explore the story of young boy’s dream on Christmas Eve, tying in with the retailer’s annual “Believe” holiday campaign. High-definition LED lights bring fairies to life and interactive technologies let viewers shatter icicles and watch their shards spell “J-O-Y.”

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Macy’s

Macy&#8217;s
Image credit: Image Credit: Macy

Here a young boy helps fairies decorate forest trees using “droplets” from a crystal waterfall that have turned into hand-blown glass ornaments.  

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel
Image credit: Image Credit: Rebecca Dale

Accessories retailer Henri Bendel imagines the ultimate dinner party for its New York flagship's windows. The guests include a range of entertainers from stage and screen including Carol Channing, Whoopi Goldberg and Woody Allen. Each are three-dimensional renderings of drawings first created by the celebrated illustrator Al Hirschfeld. 

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel
Image credit: Image Credit: Rebecca Dale

Audrey Hepburn is one of the many personalities brought to life in these Al Hirschfeld-inspired windows. 

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue
Image credit: Image Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

This year's Saks Fifth Avenue windows in New York tell the story of a fictional Yeti who lives atop the iconic retailer and how he came to New York to become a celebrated snowflake artist. 

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Anthropologie

Anthropologie
Image credit: Image Credit: Anthropologie

Anthropologie, a women's apparel retailer known for clothing that merges modern and old world elements, used wooden cutouts, yarn and embroidery to give homage to Eastern European folklore at the retailer's Rockefeller Center location.

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Anthropologie

Anthropologie
Image credit: Image Credit: Anthropologie

Thousands of wooden furniture pegs were handwrapped in yarn to create bears and wolves in Anthropologie's Rockefeller Center windows. 

Next Slide
This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows

Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer
Image credit: Image Credit: Hammacher Schlemmer

This year, Hammacher Schlemmer returned to New York and celebrated 165 years in the city. Its windows celebrated what's to come, with an exploration theme that highlights the retailer's sometimes over-the-top products. The window on the left features the 7-foot Robby the Robot, a life-sized animatronic recreation of the machine from the 1956 film Forbidden Planet. On the left sits a Hyrdo Powered Jetovator, a flying seat that can suspend a rider 25 feet in the air thank to powerful jets of water. 

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • This Holiday's Wow-Factor Shop Windows
  • Lord & Taylor
  • Lord & Taylor
  • Bergdorf Goodman
  • Bergdorf Goodman
  • Bergdorf Goodman
  • Bergdorf Goodman
  • Macy&#8217;s
  • Macy&#8217;s
  • Henri Bendel
  • Henri Bendel
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • Anthropologie
  • Anthropologie
  • Hammacher Schlemmer
 Next Slide